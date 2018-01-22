Vikings at Eagles: Philly defense comes up with wild pick-six in NFC Championship
The Eagles defense definitely came to play in the NFC Championship game
The Eagles defense led the NFC in scoring touchdowns during the regular season and during the first quarter against the Vikings on Sunday, they proved why.
In what might go down as the one of the wildest pick-sixes in Eagles postseason history, Patrick Robinson returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown, only he ran slightly more than 50 yards.
On the play, the Vikings were faced with a third-and-8 form their own 43-yard line, so the Eagles knew that a throw was likely coming. After Case Keenum dropped back to pass, he got immediately rushed by Chris Long, who was able to get a hand on Keenum just before he threw the ball.
Long's hand ended up knocking the pass off-course and into the waiting hands of Robinson. The Eagles defensive back then ran about 25 yards downfield before running all the way across the field and scoring on a pick-six that might have covered roughly 100 yards total.
You can see the play below.
Robinson's touchdown tied the game at seven.
When it comes to scoring touchdowns, no team was better than the Eagles defense during the 2017 season. Philly scored a total of five defensive touchdowns during the regular season, which was the most in the NFC and second most in the NFL behind only the Jaguars, who had seven defensive scores.
