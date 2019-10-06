Vikings at Giants final score, stats: Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen light up New York's secondary

The Minnesota Vikings were able to move to 3-2 on the season after defeating the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, 28-10 in Week 5.

After a rollercoaster week, Kirk Cousins was able to keep his detractors at bay for the moment as he completed 22 of 27 for 306 yards and two touchdowns. Adam Thielen was the main beneficiary of Cousins' success through the air as the receiver was able to haul in seven of his eight targets for 130 yards and two scores. Dalvin Cook, meanwhile, continued his success on the ground rushing for 132 yards.

Despite the loss, Daniel Jones and the Giants did have some bright moments in the contest, specifically in the second half. But, New York ultimately struggled to protect Jones and an injury to Wayne Gallman torpedoed their running game all afternoon. A one-dimensional offensive attack is a key reason why the Giants are now 2-3 on the year.

