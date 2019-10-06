Vikings at Giants: Live updates, game stats, highlights as Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones square off
Here's everything you need to know for Vikings-Giants
We have a couple of 2-2 squads set to go head-to-head at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when the Vikings visit the Giants in East Rutherford. While both of these clubs may have the same record, the feeling surrounding each team is a bit different. With New York, they're riding high with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, as the first-round pick is looking increasingly like a franchise signal caller. As for the Vikings, Kirk Cousins has been mediocre to start the year and the passing game has been nonexistent.
For reference, Jones has completed 68.6% of his passes for 561 yards over his first two starts, while Cousins has 735 yards through the air on a 64.6 completion percentage in four games. Both have three touchdown passes and two picks on the year, so the rookie is essentially lapping the eight-year veteran.
With this matchup on Sunday, however, Minnesota is currently a more well-rounded and talented team than New York. They'll lean on their top-five defense in terms of DVOA and strong running game with Dalvin Cook to try and slow the game down and keep it in their favor.
One thing that should help Jones in what promises to be his toughest test yet is that he'll be getting back Golden Tate, who will make his Giants debut after he finished serving his four-game suspension.
How to watch:
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford, New Jersey)
TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
