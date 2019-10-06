Vikings at Giants: Live updates, highlights, game stats as Kirk Cousins and Daniel Jones square off

Both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants were 2-2 on the season entering their Week 5 matchup and thus far it's been a strong head-to-head battle as both try to go over .500 on the year.

Thanks to a number of play-action sets, Kirk Cousins has looked solid in the early goings and has been able to open things up through the air, especially with Adam Thielen. Thanks to that success in the passing game, Dalvin Cook and the Vikings rushing attack has been able to rip open a number of chunk plays on the ground.

As for Daniel Jones, save for a perfectly thrown touchdown to Darius Slayton, he hasn't had much of a chance. The Giants have only had 22 offensive plays.

Jones has erased a larger deficit before -- in his first NFL start -- he will have to do so again.

We have a couple of 2-2 squads set to go head-to-head at MetLife Stadium on Sunday when the Vikings visit the Giants in East Rutherford. While both of these clubs may have the same record, the feeling surrounding each team is a bit different. With New York, they're riding high with rookie quarterback Daniel Jones, as the first-round pick is looking increasingly like a franchise signal caller. As for the Vikings, Kirk Cousins has been mediocre to start the year and the passing game has been nonexistent.

For reference, Jones has completed 68.6% of his passes for 561 yards over his first two starts, while Cousins has 735 yards through the air on a 64.6 completion percentage in four games. Both have three touchdown passes and two picks on the year, so the rookie is essentially lapping the eight-year veteran.

With this matchup on Sunday, however, Minnesota is currently a more well-rounded and talented team than New York. They'll lean on their top-five defense in terms of DVOA and strong running game with Dalvin Cook to try and slow the game down and keep it in their favor.

One thing that should help Jones in what promises to be his toughest test yet is that he'll be getting back Golden Tate, who will make his Giants debut after he finished serving his four-game suspension.