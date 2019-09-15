Vikings at Packers: Live updates, game stats, highlights for Week 2 NFC North matchup

Aaron Rodgers may be armed with a cheat sheet when the Green Bay Packers head to Minnesota Sunday to take on the NFC North rival Vikings.

On Friday, ESPN's Rob Demovsky reported that the Packers' quarterback wore a cheat sheet on his wrist during the team's afternoon practice. Rodgers, who said that some of new head coach Matt LaFleur's play calls are "quite long," will likely use the sheet Sunday to help speed up Green Bay's huddles while giving Rodgers more time at the line of scrimmage pre-snap.

Poor timing was one of the issues Green Bay's offense struggled with during their 10-3 win over Chicago in their season-opener. Along with being sacked five times, Rodgers completed just 60 percent of his throws last Thursday while barely hitting the 200-yard barrier. Green Bay's rushing attack also failed to get going, amassing just 47 yards on 22 attempts.

Green Bay's offense will have to be better on Sunday against a Minnesota defense that allowed just 269 yards in the Vikings' 28-12 win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 1. The Packers' defense, a week after shutting down Mitch Trubisky and the Bears' offense, will face a formidable Vikings ground attack that gained 172 yards in last Sunday's win. Minnesota's offense was paced by running back Dalvin Cook, who rushed for 111 yards and two scores while helping the Vikings score touchdowns on all three of their red zone possessions.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: U.S. Back Stadium (Minneapolis)

TV: FOX | Stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

