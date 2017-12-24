Vikings at Packers: Live updates, streaming info, how to watch NFL Saturday
The Vikings are chasing home-field advantage, while the Packers' playoff hopes ended Monday
The Vikings head into Week 16 hoping to lock up a first-round bye with the opportunity to earn home-field advantage all the way through the Super Bowl. While they can't secure home-field advantage in the playoffs this week, they can make sure they don't have to play on Wild Card Weekend, and that starts with beating the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday night.
This isn't the season Packers fans had hoped for, with Aaron Rodgers missing eight weeks while recovering from a broken collarbone, then returning only to lose in Week 15 and watch the team get eliminated from playoff contention with the Falcons' win on Monday. Rodgers is on the IR, and Davante Adams is also sidelined for this game, so the Packers face long odds to play the spoiler Saturday night. But never say never.
Here's how you can watch the game, along with our live blog following all the action.
How to watch, stream
- Kickoff: Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET
- TV: NBC (Check local listings)
- Streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
Live updates
-
Ravens slide by Colts in close game
Ravens keep their playoff hopes alive after late scare against the Colts
-
NFL Week 16 odds, picks: Steelers cover
Our computer model simulated every Week 16 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
-
Week 16 injuries: Thomas questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 16
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 16 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
Shazier visits Steelers teammates
The Steelers' Pro Bowl inside linebacker paid a visit to his teammates on Saturday
-
Vikings vs. Packers odds, picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Green Bay and made a strong play for Saturday ni...
Add a Comment