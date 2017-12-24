Vikings at Packers: Live updates, streaming info, how to watch NFL Saturday

The Vikings head into Week 16 hoping to lock up a first-round bye with the opportunity to earn home-field advantage all the way through the Super Bowl. While they can't secure home-field advantage in the playoffs this week, they can make sure they don't have to play on Wild Card Weekend, and that starts with beating the Packers in Green Bay on Saturday night.

This isn't the season Packers fans had hoped for, with Aaron Rodgers missing eight weeks while recovering from a broken collarbone, then returning only to lose in Week 15 and watch the team get eliminated from playoff contention with the Falcons' win on Monday. Rodgers is on the IR, and Davante Adams is also sidelined for this game, so the Packers face long odds to play the spoiler Saturday night. But never say never.

Here's how you can watch the game, along with our live blog following all the action.

