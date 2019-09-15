Vikings at Packers score, takeaways: How Green Bay nearly blew a 21-0 lead but escaped with a win

The Packers, despite racing out to an early 21-0 lead, had to hang on to defeat the Vikings at home in Week 2, 21-16.

Why the Packers won

Green Bay's three touchdowns on their first three possessions gave the Packers what turned out to be an insurmountable lead.

After scoring just 10 points against the Bears in Week 1, Green Bay's offense scored on their first three possessions. Aaron Rodgers was on fire early, completing nine of his first 10 attempts that included touchdown passes to Jamaal Williams and Geronimo Allison.

Green Bay won despite their offense failing to score on their final 11 possessions. Rodgers finished the game with 209 yards on 22-of-34 passing. Aaron Jones rushed for 116 yards on 23 carries, while Davante Adams, who caught a 39-yard pass on the first play of the game, caught seven of nine targets for 106 yards.

The Packers also wouldn't have won if not for the play of running back Aaron Jones, who gained 116 yards and a score on 23 carries.

Why the Vikings lost

Kirk Cousins' erratic play proved to be too much for Minnesota to overcome. After a slow start that included a turnover that led to one of Green Bay's early scores, Cousins -- who completed just 14 of his 32 attempts for 230 yards with a score and two picks -- got things going with a 61-yard completion to Chad Beebe on the Vikings' last drive of the first half. Green Bay's defense was able to hold in the red zone, however, with Minnesota settling for a 31-yard field goal that trimmed their deficit to 11 points heading into halftime.

Minnesota continued their comeback in the third quarter. Following a fumble by Rodgers, Cousins lofted a perfectly thrown pass that Stefon Diggs pulled down for a 45-yard score with just over nine minutes remaining in the quarter.

Turning point

After driving inside Green Bay's 10-yard-line with just over five minutes remaining, Cousins was picked off by Packers cornerback Kevin King, ending Minnesota's best chance to the lead. The Vikings went three and out on their next possession.

Play of the game

While it was in a losing effort, Dalvin Cook's 75-yard bust through the teeth of the Packers' defense gave the Vikings the score it desperately needed after falling behind 21-0. Cook finished with 154 yards on 20 carries.

Quotable

"We put them in a couple tough spots the last two weeks. When we've been at our best over the years on defense, we've been a very opportunistic turnover-machine type of defense, and that's shaping up for sure that way with those guys." -- Aaron Rodgers on Green Bay's defense , via the team's official website.

Defensive MVPs

The game's defense standouts included Green Bay linebacker Blake Martinez and Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter. Martinez led both teams with 13 tackles, while Hunter led the Vikings with nine tackles while also recording one of the Vikings' two sacks of Rodgers.

Notable moment

The Packers celebrated legendary quarterback Bart Starr at halftime. Starr, a Hall of Fame quarterback who led Green Bay to five world titles during the 1960s that included wins in Super Bowls I and II, passed away in May at the age of 85. Brett Favre, a fellow former Packers Hall of Fame quarterback, stood with Starr's widow, Cherry, during Green Bay's halftime tribute to Starr, who also served as the Packers' head coach from 1975-83.

Up next

The Vikings will head home to square off with the Raiders in Week 3. The Packers also have a home matchup on tap with the Broncos.

Relive the action by scrolling through our live blog below.

Live blog

If the live blog fails to appear, click here to reload.