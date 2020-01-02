Vikings at Saints odds, expert picks against spread: Predictions, TV info, streaming for wild-card playoffs

If you've been alive longer than two years, you'll know why the wild-card matchup between the Vikings and Saints brings an added bit of drama. And while that 2018 matchup featuring the Minneapolis Miracle happened in Minnesota, it'll be New Orleans hosting the rematch.

That divisional round game saw the Vikings jump out to a 17-0 lead heading into halftime, but the Saints marched back to claim a 24-23 lead with just 25 seconds left. Then-Vikings quarterback Case Keenum heaved up a prayer to Stefon Diggs with 10 seconds left, and that prayer was answered when two Saints defenders collided into each other as Diggs made the catch, turned and sprinted into the end zone for the 29-24 win.

The Saints would reach the playoffs again the following year, but saw their title hopes again end in heartbreak thanks in large part to the play that spurred the addition of pass interference reviews to the rulebook. Will the third time be the charm for New Orleans?

Below, you'll find info on how to watch the game along with what you need to know about the opening and current lines. Then, you'll see our CBSSports.com expert picks, along with some analysis from some of our writers and SportsLine analysts.

Get into the playoff action by playing CBS Sports Playoff Pick'em. Pick the games for your free chance to win $5,000 or start a fully customizable pool with friends. Terms apply.

Vikings at Saints

Time: Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (Try for free)



Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox), stream on fuboTV (Try for free) Open: Saints -7.5, O/U 47



Saints -7.5, O/U 47 Current: Saints -7.5, O/U 49.5

"This is a rematch of a classic playoff game two season ago, which was won by the Vikings on the Minneapolis Miracle. But this one is in New Orleans. The Saints are a much better team at home and Drew Brees and the offense move it much better inside the Superdome. The Vikings have had defensive issues this season, and I think Brees will exploit those. Kirk Cousins, who has never won a playoff game, won't be able to keep up. Saints move on." -- Pete Prisco on why he has the Saints winning 33-23

I have been on an outstanding run when it comes to picking Vikings games, hitting on 31 of my last 40 ATS picks for or against Minnesota. As SportsLine's top NFL expert in 2017-18, I've doled out plenty of great advice when it comes to picking against the spread; see which side of this matchup I'm on over at SportsLine.

"Going into this game, I have two big issues that are keeping me from picking Minnesota. For one, they choked in every big game they played in this year. The Vikings had four regular season games against teams that finished with double-digit wins and they went 0-4 in those games. They got blown out by the Packers in Week 16, they were getting blown out by the Seahawks in the fourth quarter of a Monday night game (they trailed 34-17) in Week 13, they lost to a Chiefs team that didn't have Patrick Mahomes in Week 9 and they also lost to the Packers in Week 2. They've done absolutely nothing to make me think that they can beat a good team. The other thing that worries me about the Vikings is their secondary, and let me just say that I'm not the only one who feels this way." -- John Breech on why he has the Saints winning 34-23

The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four-plus years ago. Its biggest edge in this game comes on the spread, with one side cashing in 55% of simulations. See the model's spread, total and moneyline plays only at SportsLine.

"This is a serious prove-it opportunity for Minnesota, who could easily advance to the NFC title game as long as it can escape Louisiana with a win. That's a big if, though, and the oddsmakers aren't crazy to forecast this as a two-score game. A ton of Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins play-action should keep the Vikings in play, but the Saints might be the most explosive team in the NFC, and their quick-strike attack should offset the Danielle Hunter-headlined pass rush. Alvin Kamara. Michael Thomas. Drew Brees. It's all too much to bet against, especially at home against Mike Zimmer, who's suspect in big games." -- Cody Benjamin on why he has the Saints winning 29-24

Finally, here are the arguments for each side of the spread from my Wednesday betting tips column:

Why to take Vikings

Identical yards per play differential, better points per drive ranking

Vikings have only lost by more than seven on the road once all year

Vikings' second-ranked red-zone defense can hold Saints to short FGs

Saints defense struggled against good teams in second half (Titans, 49ers)

Rest advantage to Vikings after some players sat in Week 17

Why to take Saints