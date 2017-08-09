Vikings breakout star: Laquon Treadwell will quickly shed bust label in second year

Laquon Treadwell came off the board as the 23rd overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft and had Minnesota Vikings fans buzzing about what he could bring to the table after a productive and impressive career at Ole Miss.

What everyone learned in 2016 is that sometimes players do not hit the ground running in this league.

Treadwell was one of those five-star, blue-chip recruits that everyone had their eyes on coming out of high school. He would make his way to Oxford, Mississippi for his college career and win the SEC Freshman of the Year award in 2013 and was an All-American in 2015. He is a physical presence that can win the battle for 50-50 balls and is also an adept run blocker, something which still holds value despite the pass-happy NFL.

His speed has been a concern, but that did not stop the Vikings from making him a first-round pick last season. His debut in the NFL did not go the way that either side was hoping, unfortunately.

Treadwell suited up in only nine games for the Vikings in 2016 and caught a single pass for 15 yards, which came in a game in November against the Detroit Lions. It was another strange development in what ended up being a unique year for the team.

The Vikings lost Teddy Bridgewater in training camp, traded a first-round pick for Sam Bradford, saw their team fall apart after a 5-0 start and lost an offensive coordinator midseason, among other things. They are hoping Treadwell's lack of production amidst this turmoil was but a minor blip on the radar.

Fans have been quick to label Treadwell as a bust after just one season in the NFL, but it does not always happen quickly for young players, especially at the skill positions. The speed of the game is different at the next level. College players are entering the league as physically ready as they have ever been, but it still takes time for certain players.

By all accounts, Treadwell has had a productive offseason and is being given every opportunity to make an impact in the Vikings' offense. The pressure to emerge as a top-flight wide receiver right now is not really there, either. The team has a pair of wideouts it feels very good about in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, as well as a tight end in Kyle Rudolph who has proven himself as one of the best tight ends in the league.

SportsLine projects Treadwell to finish as the team's third receiver in the passing game in 2017 while acclimating himself to a season's worth of targets:

PLAYER Tar Recpt ReYd ReAvg ReTD FP* Stefon Diggs 128 98 1,028 10.5 5 133 Adam Thielen 75 58 683 11.8 4 92 Laquon Treadwell 60 43 477 11.2 2 62

*Fantasy points

The Vikings have an abundance of options in the passing game and a quarterback in Bradford who set a single-season completion percentage record in 2016. Still, they could use a bit more, and Treadwell will be entering camp as the No. 3 wideout with a chance to do much more.

Catching two passes this season would technically be an improvement for the young playmaker, but the team is expecting much more than that this season. Treadwell just turned 22 in June, so his best football is still very much in front of him.

The 2016 season was frustrating and some have low expectations, but he is in a great spot to develop into a reliable option in the passing game for the Vikings.