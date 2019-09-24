Vikings bring back familiar face, re-sign Laquon Treadwell to bolster short-handed wide receiving corps
The Vikings are bringing back Treadwell as the wide receiving corps continues to deal with injuries
In a move no one could have seen coming, the Minnesota Vikings are reportedly re-signing wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. Courtney Cronin of ESPN was the first to report the news, as the Vikings currently have only three healthy wideouts on roster. Earlier on Tuesday, an MRI revealed that Vikings wide receiver Chad Beebe has torn ligaments in his ankle, and will be forced to miss some time. Minnesota is going to hold off on surgery until they assess him again in a week.
The Vikings did work out wide receiver Jordan Matthews last week, according to Field Yates of ESPN, but they have opted to instead bring back a familiar face who knows their offensive system. Drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft, Treadwell never developed into the No. 1 wideout the Vikings were hoping for. In 40 career games over his first three seasons, the former Ole Miss star caught just 56 passes for 517 yards and one touchdown. Treadwell found himself as a casualty of the final roster cuts earlier this year and had a few workouts with a couple of different NFL teams, but never signed.
In August, the emergence of Beebe reportedly placed Treadwell on the trading block. But as the past few months have indicated, there wasn't much of a market for him.
What's interesting is that the Vikings now have the No. 22 and No. 23 overall picks in the 2016 draft on the roster. Earlier this month, Minnesota signed former Washington Redskins wide receiver Josh Doctson, who the Vikings were considering drafting before he was selected one pick before them. He also has struggled to stay healthy, however, and was placed on IR with a leg injury.
Bringing back Treadwell isn't going to be a move that takes this offense to the next level, but he knows the system and will have an opportunity to play right away.
