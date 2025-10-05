The stage is set for the 2025 NFL London Game with the Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns prepared to lock horns in a Week 5 NFL battle. Carson Wentz and the Vikings fell to 2-2 on the season after coming up short against Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-21 in Dublin, Ireland. Meanwhile, the Browns, who are turning to rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel as the starter, are sitting at 1-3 following a 34-10 Week 4 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Kickoff from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is set for 9:30 a.m. ET on the NFL Network. Minnesota is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Vikings vs. Browns odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 36. Minnesota is at -194 on the money line (risk $194 to win $100). Before making any Browns vs. Vikings picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say.

Vikings vs. Browns spread Vikings -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Vikings vs. Browns over/under 36.5 points Vikings vs. Browns money line Minnesota -194, Cleveland +160

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota is 2-2-0 ATS following the Week 4 loss to Pittsburgh but still 4-1-0 ATS in international play. Wentz, who continues to start in place of an injured J.J. McCarthy, has thrown for 676 yards with four touchdowns in four career games against the Browns, and he has a plethora of weapons at his disposal including Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson. The Vikings defense -- which has a particularly good pass rush -- will be putting plenty of pressure on rookie Dillon Gabriel, who will be making his first NFL start.

Why the Browns can cover

Regardless of their record and going 2-2-0 ATS through Week 4, the Browns continue to have one of the best defenses in the NFL. The defense leads the league with fewest yards per game allowed (222.5) and rushing yards per game allowed (70.3). Cleveland's pass rush ranks fourth overall with 152.3 yards allowed by air and has held Jefferson to under 100 yards. It has also forced Wentz into throwing five interceptions over his career, and they will pressure to trip him up again after he was picked off twice by Pittsburgh.

How to make Browns vs. Vikings picks

