A year after Sam Darnold enjoyed a career resurgence with the Vikings, Carson Wentz might be writing a similar story in Minnesota.

Playing in place of injured starter J.J. McCarthy, Wentz threw two touchdowns in helping lead the Vikings to a 48-10 thumping of the visiting Bengals on Sunday. The performance compelled Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell to say afterward that Wentz will get another opportunity to start when the Vikings face the Steelers next week in Ireland.

In addition to Wentz, O'Connell provided an update on McCarthy, who sustained an ankle injury during last week's loss to the Falcons.

"He's responded well to the early part of the treatment," O'Connell said. "But for a young player, you know, I want to make sure that he's healthy,"

A former Pro Bowler with the Eagles, Wentz hasn't been a full-time NFL starter since 2021. The Vikings are Wentz's fifth team over the past five years. He spent the 2023 season as Matthew Stafford's backup with the Rams before serving as Patrick Mahomes' backup in 2024 as a member of the Chiefs.

On Sunday, Wentz jumpstarted the Vikings' eventual blowout win with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Josh Oliver. He went onto complete 70% of his passes before giving way to backup Max Brosmer.

"I was the least surprised person in the whole building today that he was able to go out there and effectively run our offense," O'Connell said of Wentz.

Wentz will now prepare to face a Pittsburgh defense that forced five turnovers during Sunday's 21-14 win over the Vikings. Wentz is 1-1 for his career against the Steelers, with both starts coming as a member of the Eagles.