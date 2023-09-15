The Minnesota Vikings hoped to have left tackle Christian Darrisaw in the lineup on Thursday night vs. the Philadelphia Eagles, and while he was active despite originally being listed as questionable, he did not play at all in the Week 2 34-28 loss. Afterwards, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said his left tackle aggravated his preexisting ankle injury in pregame warmups, per ESPN.

Darrisaw was limited in practice all week with his ankle injury. It's possible if he aggravated the issue before the 90-minute deadline to make players inactive, he wouldn't have been made active. To make matters worse, Darrisaw's replacement, Oli Udoh, was carted off the field in the fourth quarter. Coach O'Connell says Udoh suffered a knee injury that "does not look good," per ESPN.

David Quessenberry, who was signed less than a month ago, stepped in as the third-string left tackle on Thursday night, as Minnesota's depth on the offensive front is already being tested. Quarterback Kirk Cousins was sacked two times in the loss, including a strip sack which set up an Eagles touchdown early in the third quarter.

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Vikings now have a long week to prepare for the Los Angeles Chargers, and Darrisaw's status in next week's practice sessions will be something to monitor. Darrisaw was selected by Minnesota with the No. 23 overall pick out of Virginia Tech in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has started in 25 of 27 career games played.