Vikings claim Andrew Sendejo off waivers, reunite with safety after his brief Eagles stint

Less than eight months after saying goodbye to Andrew Sendejo, the Minnesota Vikings are saying hello to the longtime safety, claiming the 32-year-old veteran off waivers Wednesday.

First reported by NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Sendejo's return to the Midwest comes after the former Vikings starter lasted just over half a season with the Philadelphia Eagles, who signed him during the first week of 2019 free agency. According to Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Sendejo is "excited" to be back with the Vikings and will fly into Minnesota Wednesday night in order to be at the team's practice on Thursday.

Originally undrafted out of Rice University in 2010, Sendejo spent his first pro season between the Dallas Cowboys and now-defunct United Football League before latching on with Minnesota late the following year. From 2011-2018, he played a regular role at the back end of the Vikings defense, starting at least 10 games in four different seasons and developing a reputation as a hard hitter, complete with his viral "Make Football Violent Again" attire.

Frequently deployed as a third safety in Jim Schwartz's Eagles defense this season, Sendejo saw his playing time reduced in Philadelphia's Week 9 win over the Chicago Bears, with the team relying more on traditional four-cornerback dime packages. While he ranked among the Eagles' top five tacklers and intercepted his former team earlier this year, he was also on the wrong end of several big plays and drew criticism for injuring his own teammate, Avonte Maddox, with an apparent late hit in Week 4. He was also long considered a potential cut candidate considering his pre-Week 10 release is likely to net the Eagles a mid-round compensatory draft pick in 2020.

To make room for Sendejo, the Vikings have waived rookie safety Mike Epps, per Pelissero, but intend to re-sign him to their practice squad.