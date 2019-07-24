Vikings cornerback who was suspended in April reportedly gets hit with another suspension

For the second time this year, Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended.

The NFL announced on Tuesday that Hill has been suspended four games for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Normally, a four-game suspension would call for a player to miss the first four games of the season, but this isn't a normal situation.

The suspension against Hill is his second suspension of the offseason. Back in April, Hill was hit with a four-game suspension for violating the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. Both suspensions call for Hill to miss four games, which means he's going to have to sit out a total of eight games before he'll be allowed to return.

The double suspension means that Hill won't be available to the Vikings until their Week 9 game against the Chiefs.

Hill called his first suspension a "learning experience," but based on the fact that he got suspended again, it's not clear what exactly he learned.

"I'm just learning from my mistakes, knowing what you put into your body," Hill said in June, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I'm responsible for everything that goes into it. I'm taking it as a learning experience, and I'm just growing from there."

Since Hill will miss eight games this season, that means he'll miss out on half his salary. The second-year corner was scheduled to make $570,000 in 2019, but now will be making roughly $300,000.

Before being hit with the two suspensions this offseason, Hill had actually been a bright spot for the Vikings. The undrafted free agent, who signed with the team as a rookie last year, played in all 16 games for Minnesota during the 2018 season and even saw three starts.

Heading into 2019, Hill wasn't viewed as a starter, but he was a key backup on a team that could be hurting for depth at cornerback when the season starts. Besides Hill, the Vikings could also be missing Mike Hughes in Week 1. Hughes tore his ACL in October and is still recovering.

As for Hill, before his suspension kicks in starting in Week 1, he'll be allowed to practice with the Vikings and participate in all games during the preseason.