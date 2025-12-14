The Dallas Cowboys look to keep their NFC playoff hopes alive when they battle the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15 'Sunday Night Football' at 8:20 p.m. ET from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys, who are second in the NFC East, trail the first-place Philadelphia Eagles by just 1.5 games with four remaining. They are 2.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, held by the Chicago Bears, who are the seventh seed. The game will feature quarterback J.J. McCarthy and the Vikings against quarterback Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Both players figure into several NFL player props or a Sunday Night Football SGP.

Prescott has played at a high level all season, completing 69% of his passes for 3,637 yards and 26 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. McCarthy, meanwhile, has struggled at times. In seven games, he has completed 56% of his passes for 1,092 yards and nine touchdowns with 10 interceptions. There are several NFL player props one could target for these stars, or you may find value in seeking NFL prop lines for other options like Justin Jefferson, Aaron Jones or T.J. Hockenson of the Vikings or Javonte Williams, CeeDee Lamb or George Pickens of the Cowboys. Before betting any Vikings vs. Cowboys props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Cowboys vs. Vikings prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Vikings vs. Cowboys NFL betting on 'Sunday Night Football,' SportsLine AI has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Cowboys vs. Vikings prop picks.

Top NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Cowboys

After analyzing the Vikings vs. Cowboys props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning AI says Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott goes under 1.5 passing touchdowns (+170). Prescott is facing a defense coming off a shutout, and a game in which he threw for just one touchdown and two interceptions in a 44-30 loss at Detroit. He has thrown for one or fewer touchdowns in five games this season.

Prescott is also going against the fourth-best passing defense in the league. The Vikings are giving up an average of 172.3 passing yards per game. Minnesota has the eighth-best defense overall. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Prescott to have 1.2 touchdown passes and gives this prop a 4.5 out of 5-star prop rating. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for Vikings vs. Cowboys

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has five additional NFL props that are rated 4 stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Vikings vs. Cowboys prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

