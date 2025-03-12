This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

The second day of the NFL's free agency negotiating period was much quieter overall than the first, but the Vikings made plenty of noise -- and added plenty of heft -- one day after losing Sam Darnold to the Seahawks. Here are notable additions Minnesota made yesterday:

Keep in mind the Vikings had already re-signed Aaron Jones and Byron Murphy and added Isaiah Rodgers and Ryan Kelly, Fries' former Colts teammate.

I love the emphasis along the lines. Allen is an absolute bully, and Hargrave is a disruptive interior pass rusher who missed almost all of 2024 with an injury. Fries and Kelly should shore up what was an inconsistent interior offensive line in front of J.J. McCarthy, always a good plan with a young quarterback. Jared Dubin declared the Vikings a Day 2 winner, and they're up to an "A-" in our team-by-team free agency grades.

Here's more:

The Bills added Joey Bosa (1/$12.6M)

Lamar Jackson got his contested catch guy: DeAndre Hopkins (1/$6M) to the Ravens.

The Giants continued overhauling their secondary, getting Jevon Holland (3/$45.3M) and Paulson Adebo (3/$54M)

The Falcons added Leonard Floyd (2/$20M)

The Eagles made another trade, sending C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the Texans. Here are Cody Benjamin's trade grades.

The Cowboys' conservative offseason continued, with a two-year deal for Solomon Thomas and a one-year deal for Payton Turner. At least they retained KaVontae Turpin (3/$18M). What are the compensatory picks and what is Jerry Jones doing?

There are several big names available, still led by Aaron Rodgers -- though Antonio Brown claims to know where Rodgers is going. In other quarterback news, the Browns have their eyes on this veteran, and Daniel Jones agreed to a deal with the Colts.

Here's our live tracker.

TIGER WOODS

Tiger Woods announced yesterday that he underwent surgery for a ruptured left Achilles tendon. The news comes one month ahead of the Masters, and he provided no timetable for a return.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," Woods said in the statement.

Woods, 49, had committed to play in the 2025 Genesis Invitational but pulled out after his mother died. He has not played in a PGA Tour event since the 2024 Open Championship, though he has participated in TGL, the upstart virtual golf league.



Achilles tendon repairs typically require 4-6 months of recovery, meaning Woods' entire 2025 season could be over before it started.

⛳ The Players Championship preview, picks, storylines



By the time you read tomorrow's morning newsletter, the The Players Championship will be underway (here's how to watch), and so we're getting in our preview of what's colloquially known as the fifth major today.

Here are notable tee times:

8:24 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas

8:46 a.m. — Wyndham Clark, Jason Day, Jordan Spieth

1:29 p.m. — Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele

1:40 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Adam Scott, Tommy Fleetwood

... and here are the odds.

Scheffler is already the first player to repeat at the Players. His attempt at a third straight, McIlroy's strong start and Åberg's star turn lead our top storylines. But it's someone else who earns Patrick McDonald's pick as winner:

McDonald: "Winner -- Collin Morikawa (14-1): The Arnold Palmer Invitational loss may still sting, but Morikawa will get right back onto the horse and ride into the winner's circle after traveling a few hours North. The two-time major champion was sensational from tee to green at Bay Hill, and that will carry over to TPC Sawgrass where his blend of accurate driving and pinpoint iron play will allow him to rise to the top of the leaderboard."

Morikawa discussed his struggles finishing Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: PSG stuns Liverpool, predictions for today



After years and years of UEFA Champions League disappointment, PSG has one of its best wins in its history in the competition. Les Parisiens are into the quarterfinals after defeating Liverpool, 1-0, yesterday and therefore 1-1 (4-1 on pens) on aggregate, a terrific comeback after losing the first leg last week, 1-0.

Ousmane Dembélé scored early for the visitors, and though both sides had big chances, the 1-1 aggregate deadlock remained.

scored early for the visitors, and though both sides had big chances, the 1-1 aggregate deadlock remained. PSG was nearly perfect in the shootout, with Vitinha, Gonçalo Ramos and Dembélé converting in the first three rounds, while Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Darwin Nuñez and Curtis Jones .

and Dembélé converting in the first three rounds, while denied and . Désiré Doué provided the winner, and PSG players went into delirium as Anfield fell silent.

What a scene. This is knockout-stage soccer at its best. PSG was simply the better team, James Benge writes, and it's also a really fun team, Chuck Booth notes.

Elsewhere around Europe ...

Barcelona beat Benfica , 3-1 (4-1 on aggregate), with 17-year-old star Lamine Yamal scoring a goal for the ages

beat , 3-1 (4-1 on aggregate), with 17-year-old star Inter beat Feyenoord , 2-1 (4-1 on aggregate), and Simone Inzaghi 's bold statement on winning the treble remains alive

beat , 2-1 (4-1 on aggregate), and 's bold statement on winning the treble Bayern Munich beat Bayer Leverkusen, 2-0 (5-0 on aggregate).

Today's four matches are ...

Lille (1) vs. Borussia Dortmund (1) | 1:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ | Preview

| 1:45 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ | Arsenal (7) vs. PSV (1) | 4 p.m. on Paramount+

| 4 p.m. on Paramount+ Atlético Madrid (1) vs. Real Madrid (2) | 4 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview

| 4 p.m. on Paramount+ | Aston Villa (3) vs. Club Brugge (1) | 4 p.m. on Paramount+ | Preview

Here are our expert picks and James Benge's bold predictions.

