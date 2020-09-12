The Minnesota Vikings and running back Dalvin Cook have agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension that will pay $63 million, according to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. The deal includes $28 million guaranteed. The team has confirmed that the two parties agreed to an extension but have not confirmed the terms.

Cook told Heavy.com that he did not consider the possibility of holding out in training camp, but Minnesota made that decision for him. The Vikings held him out of practice as the two sides worked towards a new deal. Cook has made it clear that he wants to remain in Minneapolis.

"I walk in this building with a smile because I love being in Minnesota. This is where I want to be at. This is what I love to do. I was gonna be here regardless of whatever speculations came up ... I've been grinding all offseason -- hitting the weights, hitting the field, getting better at my craft and at my position," Cook said.

Cook, 25, joins a long list of running backs to sign an extension this offseason: Joe Mixon, Kareem Hunt, Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and now Cook. In terms of average annual salary, Cook ($12.6 million) comes in just over Henry and Mixon, but below McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott, Le'Veon Bell, David Johnson and Kamara.

The former second-round pick out of Florida State rushed 250 times for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns in addition to 53 receptions for 519 yards last season. Offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski opted to take the head coaching role in Cleveland, but new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak had heavy influence on the wide zone scheme utilized last season.

In three seasons, Cook has yet to play a full 16-game season. Over that span, he has missed 19 games, including 12 games missed as a rookie in 2017 due to a torn ACL.