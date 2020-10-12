The Minnesota Vikings couldn't have scripted a better start to "Sunday Night Football" against the Seattle Seahawks, but now the key to their offensive success has been forced out of action. After racking up nearly 90 yards from scrimmage in just over two quarters in Seattle, star running back Dalvin Cook suffered a groin injury while running out-of-bounds after making a catch in the third quarter.

The injury forced Cook to leave the game and undergo a locker-room evaluation, thrusting backup Alexander Mattison into the No. 1 running back spot for the Vikings, who deemed Cook questionable to return. However, Cook was able to return to action later in the third quarter.

A 1,000-yard breakout rusher in 2019, Cook entered Sunday night's affair as the NFL's leading ball-carrier through four weeks, with 424 yards and six touchdowns to his name. Fresh off a five-year, $63 million contract extension inked in September, he's been the centerpiece of Minnesota's offense for the last two years, scoring a career-high 13 touchdowns in 2019.

Injuries, however, are no stranger to the 25-year-old Pro Bowler. Cook missed 19 combined games between 2017 and 2019, including 12 as a rookie and five in his sophomore season. If he ends up missing more time in the Vikings' backfield, the team would figure to rely on Mattison, their 22-year-old former third-rounder, as well as sixth-year reserve Ameer Abdullah and veteran fullback C.J. Ham.

