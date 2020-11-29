The Minnesota Vikings have been carried by Dalvin Cook all season -- but were fortunate not to lose him for an extended amount of time. Cook had to leave the Week 12 matchup against the Carolina Panthers in the third quarter with an apparent leg injury. Cook injured the leg after a fumble that resulted in a Jeremy Chinn touchdown. The Vikings running back stayed on both knees in pain before being helped off the field and headed to the blue medical tent for evaluation.

Cook was seen jogging behind the Vikings bench trying to loosen the leg, making an attempt to enter the game after leaving it. The Vikings did not make an injury designation on his game status. Cook reentered the game later in the third quarter.

Cook entered the game leading the NFL with in scrimmage yards (1,303), rushing touchdowns (13), rushing yards per game (118.8), rushing first downs (38), and rushes of 10+ yards (30). His 1,069 rushing yards ranked second in the NFL behind only Derrick Henry.

Cook's 2,957 yards from scrimmage and 26 rushing touchdowns are the most in the NFL since the start of the 2019 season. His 2,204 rushing yards and 95.8 rushing yards per game trail only Henry. His 13 rushing touchdowns are the most by a Vikings player through Week 11.