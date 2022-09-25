Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter during Minnesota's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and he has now officially been ruled out, per the team. Cook was injured during a first-and-10 rush near midfield, and he fumbled away possession on the play.

Here is the play where Cook was hurt:

The Pro Bowl running back had rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries before sustaining his injury. Alexander Mattison took over for Cook, and he rushed for a 6-yard touchdown two drives later.

Cook opened up the 2022 regular season with a 90-yard rushing performance against the Green Bay Packers in a 23-7 victory, but he rushed for just 17 yards last Monday night in a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His first touchdown of the season came on Sunday.