Minnesota Vikings star running back Dalvin Cook injured his shoulder late in the third quarter during Minnesota's Week 3 matchup against the Detroit Lions, and he has now officially been ruled out, per the team. Cook was injured during a first-and-10 rush near midfield, and he fumbled away possession on the play.
Here is the play where Cook was hurt:
LIONS BALL!#DETvsMIN | 📺 FOX pic.twitter.com/rFuTrgGppb— Detroit Lions (@Lions) September 25, 2022
The Pro Bowl running back had rushed for 96 yards and one touchdown on 17 carries before sustaining his injury. Alexander Mattison took over for Cook, and he rushed for a 6-yard touchdown two drives later.
Cook opened up the 2022 regular season with a 90-yard rushing performance against the Green Bay Packers in a 23-7 victory, but he rushed for just 17 yards last Monday night in a tough loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. His first touchdown of the season came on Sunday.