After five NFL seasons, Dalvin Cook is hanging up his jersey ... and putting on a new one. A year after the NFL updated uniform rules, allowing additional positions to wear single digits, the star Vikings running back told reporters Tuesday that he will officially switch from No. 33 to No. 4 for the 2022 season, returning to the number he wore in college and high school.

Cook hinted at switching to No. 4 prior to the 2021 season but opted against it after the NFL required players switching numbers in the first year of the rule change to buy out the remaining inventory of their previous jerseys. Now, since players can swap numbers with enough advanced notice for new jerseys to be manufactured ahead of the season, Cook has proceeded. He had previously promised his late father, James, he would go back to No. 4, the running back revealed Tuesday.

Before the Vikings made him a second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, Cook was a three-year standout for Florida State wearing No. 4, logging three straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons and totaling 38 rushing touchdowns over his final two seasons. He also wore No. 4 at Miami Central High School. In Minnesota, wearing No. 33, he's established himself as one of the game's top players at his position. A three-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, he enters 2022 looking for his fourth straight 1,000-yard rushing season.