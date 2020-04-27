Vikings' Dalvin Cook will not hold out of virtual offseason program as he awaits new deal, per report

As it stands, don't look for a situation with the Minnesota Vikings that mirrors what happened with Ezekiel Elliott and Melvin Gordon in 2019. Although the team is entering 2020 with Dalvin Cook in the final year of his contract, they are taking comfort in the fact Cook has no plans to hold out at this time in lieu of a new deal. With the Vikings set to get their virtual offseason underway, the 24-year-old will reportedly be in attendance -- per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network -- as the two sides hash out his future.

Likely encouraged by the fact the Vikings finished the 2020 NFL Draft with a whopping 15 picks and having used none of them on a running back, Cook is in a good space to potentially land a new deal with the club with little fuss. He's coming off of the best season of his young NFL career, having rushed for 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns, while also adding another 519 receiving yards to his stat line. He touched the ball a career-most 303 times last season, to the point where wide receiver Stefon Diggs -- who now resides with the Buffalo Bills via trade -- took issue with the new-look offense that was now centered around the prowess of a healthy Cook.

Prior to 2019, the Vikings couldn't utilize Cook how they wanted, due to his battles with injury that cost him 12 games in his rookie season by way of a torn ACL, and another five games the following year due to a hamstring issue. Needless to say, that all changed in Year 3, with Cook establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the league en route to his first Pro Bowl nod. His 94-yard, two touchdown performance in the NFC wild card also helped lift the Vikings to an impressive upset over the Saints in New Orleans, further driving home his value to the club.



They'd likely choose to order more of that beyond simply the 2020 season, but while a contract gets worked out, he'll report to the voluntary virtual meetings.