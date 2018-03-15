Vikings ditching steakhouse trip for Kirk Cousins FA visit because of his special diet

For months now, there has been a singular free-agency focus on Kirk Cousins, as the world waited to see which team he would select when he was finally freed from the shackles of the Redskins franchise tag happy ways. The end result was a little anticlimactic though, with Cousins sort of revealing his final choices via a website screwup, and eventually just settling in and taking a mammoth offer from the Vikings.

The Jets were certainly in play, but Cousins will only take one visit, and it will happen on Wednesday evening in Minnesota. Where the Vikings will wine him and dine him, only they won't be doing it at their normal spot.

Asked on NFL Network where the Vikings might be taking Cousins to eat on Wednesday, Tom Pellissero reported the team was having to call an audible and take him somewhere different than they usually take free agents because Cousins is "on a variation of the Tom Brady diet."

I joked about it on Twitter, but that's kind of a red flag.

It's reminiscent of the "Seinfeld" scene where Jerry goes on a date with Elaine's mutton-making cousin to a steakhouse and, trying to eat light, asks what they have other than steak. "Whole bird, stuffed with ham, topped with gorgonzola."

This is how I imagine Cousins ordering and then Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer making those disgusted faces at the idea of Cousins not eating steak.

It is widely assumed the place in question is Manny's, one of the most popular restaurants in Minneapolis, and apparently the place where the Vikings take their free agents to live it up and sell them on coming to the Bold North.

Assuming this is the case, a look at Manny's menu shows options for someone on a "Brady-like" diet. Just get the Ahi Tuna or the Wild Salmon, right?

It's obviously a joke that this is a red flag: it's a good thing that Cousins is being healthy with his body, considering the Vikings are about to invest $84 million in him. If he showed up looking fat, ordered eight beers, pounded a 40-ounce T-Bone while cramming down a twice-baked potato and some creamed greens, THAT would be the red flag. "Porterhouse, rare. Oscar style."

But it's not hard to imagine Zimmer, a defensive guy who has made it clear he doesn't want to lose the team's identity at the expense of overpaying a quarterback, rolling his eyes when he finds out everyone has to relocate to a different restaurant to accommodate his new QB's special diet.