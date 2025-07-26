Josh Metellus and the Minnesota Vikings came to an agreement Saturday on a new three-year, $36 million contract extension that includes $25 million guaranteed and can be worth up to $42 million with incentives.

The team announced the agreement after camp practice Saturday afternoon, with coach Kevin O'Connell explaining why it was so important to get a deal done to keep Metellus in Minnesota.

"Very excited to highlight and point out to you that Josh Metellus has agreed to a contract extension. Multi-year captain since I've been here, such a vital part of our success on and off the field," O'Connell said. "It's hard to imagine them making them any better as a player or person than Josh Metellus -- what he means to me personally, our friendship, our bond we formed. Absolutely thrilled for Josh, his family and Vikings fans that they get to see him for years to come in a role that's become really special to him and how he's attacked it and helped us become what we are defensively."

Metellus is listed as a safety, but lines up all over the Vikings defense, as Brian Flores uses him as a linebacker, slot corner and up at the line of scrimmage as often as he does in the defensive backfield. Last season, Metellus had 103 combined tackles (63 solo), six QB hits, two interceptions and a forced fumble, as he's become a Swiss-army knife type player for Flores' ultra-aggressive defense.

That versatility is what O'Connell was referring to when talking about his unique role in Minnesota, and his ability to play multiple positions and fill different needs in different alignments is a big reason why signing him to an extension was a priority before the start of the season.