The Minnesota Vikings sent a late-round conditional draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for running back Cam Akers earlier this year, in hopes he would spark their rushing attack. Unfortunately, Akers appears to have suffered a serious injury that would cost him significant time.

Following the Vikings' thrilling 31-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters they fear Akers suffered an Achilles injury, per The Athletic. This would be the second Viking in two weeks to go down with an Achilles injury, as quarterback Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles last Sunday against the Green Bay Packers.

Akers tore his right Achilles prior to the 2021 season. It appears he injured his left Achilles on Sunday after planting awkwardly while attempting to dodge a Falcons defender. Akers rushed eight times for 25 yards, and caught three passes for 13 yards before exiting the matchup.

The former second-round pick out of Florida State entered Week 9 with 113 rushing yards and one touchdown for Minnesota in five games played. With Akers presumably sidelined for some time, Alexander Mattison will continue to be the Vikings' leading rusher. Minnesota also has Ty Chandler and Kene Nwangwu currently on the active roster.