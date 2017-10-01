Vikings fear Dalvin Cook tore his ACL on non-contact injury vs. Lions
In the third quarter against the Lions, the rookie running back came up lame mid-carry
Dalvin Cook has had a fast start to his NFL career. Through his first three and a half games, the rookie Florida State alum has racked up 288 yards on the ground, plus another 82 receiving.
Against the Lions, however, Cook took a carry in the third quarter and, mid-play, grabbed his knee as he dropped the ball. The fumble was recovered by the Lions, but the change of possession was the last concern for Viking (and football) fans on the play.
You can check out a slow-motion replay of the injury here.
Cook was seen limping to the locker room shortly afterwards. Non-contact injuries are often the worst thing for fans to see. Coach Mike Zimmer said after the game that the fear is that Cook's ACL may be torn. He's slated to undergo an MRI on Monday to see the extent of the injury, along with how much time he may miss.
The Vikings' initial diagnosis of Cook's injury is a nearly complete tear, per NFL.com. They're hoping that Cook's MRI will yield a different result, but the outlook at the moment is grim.
-
Lynch wears 'Everybody vs. Trump' shirt
In case you were wondering how Beast Mode felt about Donald Trump, here's your answer
-
Week 4 updates: Scores, highlights
Everything you need to know for Week 4 of the 2017 NFL season is here
-
Hue on Browns unrest: 'I know nothing'
The Browns' latest loss has some people talking about their future past this season
-
Cam Newton fires shot at media doubters
The Panthers quarterback doesn't want to do your interviews, thanks
-
Mariota hurts hamstring, will have MRI
A bad loss for the Titans gets even worse
-
Derby only needs one hand on Broncos TD
Derby showed off his palming ability while also walking a tightrope on the sideline
Add a Comment