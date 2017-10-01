Vikings fear Dalvin Cook tore his ACL on non-contact injury vs. Lions

Dalvin Cook has had a fast start to his NFL career. Through his first three and a half games, the rookie Florida State alum has racked up 288 yards on the ground, plus another 82 receiving.

Against the Lions, however, Cook took a carry in the third quarter and, mid-play, grabbed his knee as he dropped the ball. The fumble was recovered by the Lions, but the change of possession was the last concern for Viking (and football) fans on the play.

Dalvin Cook is down after suffering an apparent non-contact knee injury pic.twitter.com/alTOItX2Or — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 1, 2017

You can check out a slow-motion replay of the injury here.

Cook was seen limping to the locker room shortly afterwards. Non-contact injuries are often the worst thing for fans to see. Coach Mike Zimmer said after the game that the fear is that Cook's ACL may be torn. He's slated to undergo an MRI on Monday to see the extent of the injury, along with how much time he may miss.

Mike Zimmer concerned Dalvin Cook tore his ACL; MRI on Monday to see the full damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 1, 2017

The Vikings' initial diagnosis of Cook's injury is a nearly complete tear, per NFL.com. They're hoping that Cook's MRI will yield a different result, but the outlook at the moment is grim.