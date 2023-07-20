Three days before the start of Vikings training camp, rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison has been cited for speeding and reckless driving, as ESPN reported, after Minnesota State Patrol pulled him over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.

Addison, 21, drafted No. 23 overall this April, was driving a Lamborghini Urus, a "super sport" SUV, just after 3 a.m. in St. Paul when State Patrol officers engaged him for a traffic stop. Addison's vehicle was going 85 mph above the limit on Interstate 94, per the police report. The incident remains an open investigation, but the rookie was issued a citation for the violation.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison," the Vikings said later Thursday, "and are gathering additional information."

Addison did not take the field for the Vikings' organized team activities or minicamp practices out of precaution for an undisclosed injury, but he partook in rookie minicamp and is expected to have a sizable role opposite star receiver Justin Jefferson. With veteran Adam Thielen gone, the first-round USC product has been widely projected as Minnesota's new No. 2 receiver.

He and the rest of the Vikings' rookies are scheduled to report to training camp on Sunday.