Three days before the start of Vikings training camp, rookie wide receiver Jordan Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving, as ESPN reported, after Minnesota State Patrol pulled him over for driving 140 miles per hour in a 55-mph zone.

Addison, 21, drafted No. 23 overall this April, was driving a Lamborghini Urus, a "super sport" SUV, just after 3 a.m. in St. Paul when State Patrol officers engaged him for a traffic stop. Addison's vehicle was going 85 mph above the limit on Interstate 94, per the police report. The report also states that Addison was driving at such a high speed because his dog was having an emergency at home. The rookie was issued a citation for the violation.

"We are aware of last night's traffic incident involving Jordan Addison," the Vikings said in a statement last Thursday, "and are gathering additional information."

Addison, who reported to training camp along with the rest of Minnesota's rookie class on Sunday, did not take the field for the Vikings' organized team activities or minicamp practices out of precaution for an undisclosed injury, but he partook in rookie minicamp and is expected to have a sizable role opposite star receiver Justin Jefferson. With veteran Adam Thielen gone, the first-round USC product has been widely projected as Minnesota's new No. 2 receiver.