A pair of NFC teams that have been eliminated from the postseason square off Sunday when the Minnesota Vikings visit the New York Giants in NFL Week 16. Minnesota (6-8) has won consecutive games but fell from playoff contention despite a 34-26 victory against the Cowboys last week. The Giants (2-11) have lost eight in a row, including a 29-21 setback to the Commanders last week, but their only two victories have come at home.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Vikings are 3-point road favorites, according to the latest Vikings vs. Giants odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 43.5. Before you make any Giants vs. Vikings picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Giants on Sunday

When: Sunday, Dec. 21

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Giants betting preview

Odds: Vikings -3, Over/Under 43.5

The Vikings are 13th in the league in scoring defense (21.9 points per game), but the Giants are 29th (28.3), and both teams struggle to score, ranking in the bottom third. With the totals typically set pretty low, the Giants are 9-5 to the Over (8-1 in the past nine) and Minnesota is 8-6 (1-5 in the past six). They have been pretty average against the spread, with the Vikings 6-8 ATS and New York 7-7 ATS. The Vikings have won five of the past six meetings (4-2 ATS).

Vikings vs. Giants SGP

Giants +3

Giants ML

Jaxson Dart Over 196.5 passing yards

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Vikings vs. Giants score prediction, picks

The model has the Giants winning outright 53% of the time, making them a good play at plus-money. They're covering the spread in 58% of simulations. The SportsLine Projection Model has Dart throwing for 244.3 yards to easily clear his prop line number. The rookie is averaging 200 passing yards per game in nine starts and has topped this number in two of the past three.

Vikings vs. Giants score prediction: Giants 23, Vikings 21

Want more Week 16 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Minnesota Vikings vs. New York Giants. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 16 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.