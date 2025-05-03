Kirk Cousins has reportedly been trying to leave the Atlanta Falcons for months. And the Minnesota Vikings were rumored as a potential reunion spot for the quarterback ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. That dream appears to be fully dead now: Not only did the Vikings acquire a new backup in Sam Howell during the draft, but Howell has since been issued Cousins' old jersey -- the same No. 8 he wore for six seasons as Minnesota's starter.

That's not to say Cousins is completely tied to No. 8; in fact, he's worn No. 12 since signing with the Falcons in 2024. Yet the digit was practically synonymous with Cousins during his time with the Vikings, and the veteran also donned No. 8 while playing for Washington from 2014-2017, and at Michigan State from 2008-2011.

Howell's arrival probably spelled the end of any potential Cousins homecoming, giving presumptive starter J.J. McCarthy an experienced backup. The fact he'll wear Cousins' old number may just be added confirmation. It's also not entirely clear if Cousins would've waived his no-trade clause to facilitate a return to Minnesota, given that Vikings brass has been upfront about turning the top quarterback job over to McCarthy, the club's 2024 first-round pick.

Howell's turn in No. 8 will be his first at the NFL level, as the former North Carolina standout wore No. 14 with the Washington Commanders to open his career, then No. 6 with the Seattle Seahawks in 2024. He was acquired by the Vikings as part of a swap of fifth-round picks during the second day of this year's draft.