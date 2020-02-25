Vikings GM laughs off Stefon Diggs trade rumors: 'No reason' Pro Bowler won't return in 2020

Stefon Diggs has been unpredictable in his public feelings about the Minnesota Vikings, once hinting he wanted to be traded out of town, then later backtracking, then deleting all Vikings photos from his Instagram weeks ahead of free agency.

Addressing reporters Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine, however, Vikings general manager Rick Spielman laughed off speculation of a Diggs trade this offseason, saying "there is no reason to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking."

For the skeptics among us, "no reason to anticipate" is obviously different than "Diggs will be back," and judging by the wide receiver's own actions in the past, it's probably not out of the question Minnesota would consider offers for its outspoken target down the road.

But there's the sticking point: Only a lucrative offer would convince Spielman to think about moving Diggs. Mercurial as he may be on the sidelines, the receiver is still just 26, he's only two years removed from inking a five-year, $72 million extension, and he's fresh off arguably the best season of his NFL career -- a 1,130-yard campaign in which he averaged almost 18 yards per catch despite Minnesota leaning more on the running game in 2019.

The thinking here is it would take at least a first-round draft pick to pry Diggs from the Vikings, as projected in a recent CBS Sports mock draft.

Until then, Minnesota seems content hanging on to No. 14, and for good reason. Diggs has now logged two straight 1,000-yard seasons, he's had three straight with at least six touchdown catches, and he single-handedly helped the Vikings win several games in 2019 during the absence of an injured Adam Thielen.