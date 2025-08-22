Earlier this week, NFL Media reported that the Minnesota Vikings were exploring veteran wide receivers on the trade market with Jordan Addison suspended for three games and the rest of their wide receiving core bitten by the injury bug. There was one potential target that immediately came to mind, and we now know Minnesota trading for that player is a legitimate possibility.

The Vikings have reached out to the Carolina Panthers and inquired about trading for wide receiver Adam Thielen, per ESPN. Thielen is a Vikings legend that spent nine years in Minnesota, and he currently ranks third in franchise history in receptions (534), fifth in receiving yards (6,682) and third in receiving touchdowns (55).

The Detroit Lakes native, who played his college ball at Minnesota State, signed a three-year deal with the Panthers in 2023, and immediately made an impact with 103 receptions for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns. Thielen played in just 10 games this past season after injuring his hamstring while making a touchdown catch in Week 3, but returned later in the year and put up two 100-yard performances as Bryce Young finished out the season in strong fashion.

Thielen may have turned 35 years old on Friday, but he has proven that he is still a reliable target. The question is what would Carolina want in return for one of its top wide receivers, and what is Minnesota comfortable giving up for a 35-year-old on a one-year deal? Regardless, reuniting the dynamic duo of Thielen and Justin Jefferson to help out new quarterback J.J. McCarthy is an exciting thought for Vikings fans.