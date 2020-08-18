Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Peter King talks Dalvin Cook wanting a new deal ( 1:50 )

Earlier this offseason, Dalvin Cook was reportedly set to hold out of training camp in the absence of a new contract from the Minnesota Vikings. Now, days into padded practice at camp, the Vikings are doing the holding out for him. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Minnesota has been keeping Cook out of many team drills while the two sides negotiate a long-term deal.

"This situation has to come to a head soon," Pelissero said. "Either Cook is going to become one of the higher-paid running backs in the NFL on a fair, long-term deal with the Vikings, or they're eventually going to re-integrate him into practice and he will be playing out the final year of his rookie contract."

Cook has already indicated he'll practice and play this season even without an extension to his rookie deal, which expires after 2020, telling reporters he's "full go" at camp, isn't focused on negotiations and wants to remain in Minnesota. This echoes the general optimism that's surrounded contract talks since March, when the Vikings reportedly first engaged the star running back about a new deal. Even after the reported threat of a Cook holdout, which itself was unlikely because of CBA rules that would've penalized the RB for his absence, all signs pointed to Minnesota making Cook one of the game's highest-paid at his position.

The 25-year-old former second-round draft pick emerged as the centerpiece of the Vikings' offense in 2019, when he gained a career-high 1,135 yards on the ground to go along with 519 receiving yards. He's set to count $2.02 million against Minnesota's salary cap this season, the last one on his rookie contract.