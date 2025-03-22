The Minnesota Vikings quarterback situation has been one of the main topics during the NFL offseason, and they are still working out their QB room, which includes 2024 No. 10 overall pick J.J. McCarthy, for 2025. The team is in communication with a veteran quarterback, but it's not Aaron Rodgers, as the team is reportedly not pursuing the future Hall of Famer.

With former Minnesota starter Sam Darnold signing with the Seattle Seahawks, the team is reportedly sticking with McCarthy as their starter. It likely wants to add a veteran to its group, and with Rodgers seemingly out of the conversation, it's moving on to another seasoned QBs.

The Vikings have shown interest in adding Ryan Tannehill, but no deal has been discussed, per Fox Sports. Tannehill played for the Tennessee Titans from 2019 to 2023 but didn't sign with a team in 2024.

The 36-year-old was adamant that it would take the exact right scenario for him to join a team, saying "nothing really felt right" during free agency last offseason. As a result, Tannehill didn't take any snaps during the 2024 season, last playing in January of 2024. The former No. 8 overall pick played in 10 games in the 2023 season, starting eight with a 3-5 record.

Tannehill began his career with the Miami Dolphins, playing seven seasons in the 305 before playing five seasons with the Titans.

In his 11-year career, the former NFL Comeback Player of the Year has played in 155 games, with an 81-70 starting record, 34,881 passing yards, 216 touchdowns and 115 interceptions. He's started five playoff games, all with the Titans, with a 2-3 record, 754 passing yards, seven touchdowns and five interceptions.