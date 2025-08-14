EAGAN, Minn. -- Isaiah Rodgers won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in February, then signed with the Minnesota Vikings in March. The veteran cornerback is now primed for a key role in Brian Flores' defense, starting opposite Pro Bowler Byron Murphy Jr., but he flew back to be with his old team to collect championship rings this summer.

Have any Vikings teammates asked to see the Super Bowl jewelry since then?

"A couple," Rodgers told CBS Sports on Thursday, "but I told 'em no. Wait until we get our own."

These aren't empty words from Rodgers, either. He signed a two-year contract with the Vikings for multiple reasons: He's been an admitted fan of Flores since his college days at UMass, and he was due for a starting gig after a promising rotational role in Philadelphia. Above all, though, he envisions Minnesota as ready to vie for a title right now.

"I think it's already here," Rodgers said of the championship recipe. "You look at our head coach. Amazing guy, amazing coach. I think you have to be more player-led. By coming here, and watching how these players lead, I think we definitely got it."

What's up with Justin Jefferson? Taking stock of Vikings' wide receiver room, who's up next, potential targets Cody Benjamin

Kevin O'Connell isn't the only reason Rodgers buys into the Vikings' 2025 upside. He also highlighted Minnesota's defensive line, which added Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen this offseason, suggesting the Vikings' front will take even more pressure off the secondary than was the case in his Eagles tenure. And he's a big believer in young quarterback J.J. McCarthy, praising the on-field maturity and underrated arm of the second-year signal-caller after Thursday's joint practice with the New England Patriots.