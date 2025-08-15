Not too long ago, Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy and rookie offensive lineman Donovan Jackson competed on opposite sides of a bitter rivalry at Michigan and Ohio State, respectively. Now, Jackson is blocking for McCarthy, and the former Buckeye won over his ex-Wolverine counterpart.

During a joint practice with the New England Patriots, McCarthy flipped a screen pass to running back Aaron Jones, and Jackson served as a human bulldozer in front of him. Some 20 yards downfield, Jackson flattened one Patriots defender before laying another one on his backside immediately thereafter.

Everyone in attendance at the joint practice gasped, and McCarthy received questions about the blocks afterward. The former Michigan star said he isn't always sure about the toughness of Ohio State alumni, but Jackson dismissed those questions with authority.

"You know, us Michigan guys, we get a little skeptical of the mentality and the tough-guyness of Ohio State," McCarthy said. "But he absolutely proved it. It was a sight to see, and I just loved how fired up he got after that too. He's gonna be a great player."

McCarthy and Jackson were highly rated members of the 2021 signing class, and they both delivered on that hype. Michigan beat Ohio State in all three seasons with McCarthy on the roster, but both players left college with a national championship ring.

In 2023, McCarthy led the hard-nosed Wolverines to the title when he threw for 2,991 yards and 22 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Last season, with McCarthy in the NFL, Jackson was a key part of an Ohio State offensive line that paved the way for the Buckeyes' run to a championship.

The Vikings selected McCarthy with the No. 10 overall pick in 2024, and one year later, they took Jackson at No. 24 overall. Now the former rivals are expected to be cornerstones of the Minnesota offense for a long time.