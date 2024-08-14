On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings announced that rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy will miss the entire 2024 NFL season after undergoing surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee. On Wednesday, following the medical procedure, the team announced their top pick needed a full repair of the meniscus. With this development, Sam Darnold now is the presumptive starter for the Vikings this coming year.

McCarthy came into the facility Monday and reported knee soreness, leading the team to hold him out of practice. Coach Kevin O'Connell said McCarthy had "some kind of routine soreness that a lot of guys after their first preseason game sometimes come in with, and it was something we wanted to be smart about," via ESPN.

"Out of precaution, we're going to continue an evaluation on him and get some more testing done," O'Connell said. "[He is a] very important player, obviously, so we want to make sure we're smart before he participates, making sure we have a good understanding of where he's at."

Obviously, those tests revealed bad news.

J.J. McCarthy MIN • QB • #9 CMP% 64.7 YDs 188 TD 2 INT 1 YD/Att 11.06 View Profile

McCarthy played in Minnesota's preseason opener two days before reporting soreness, making a strong debut by completing 11 of 17 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns (one each to Trent Sherfield and Trishton Jackson), along with an interception. He has been operating as the No. 2 quarterback behind Darnold throughout the offseason. For his part, Darnold went 4 of 8 for 59 yards during the preseason game.

According to SportsLine's Stephen Oh's projections, Minnesota's total win projection without McCarthy has since dropped a half win to 6.5. The Vikings' odds to win the NFC North dropped 2.2% and their odds to make the playoffs dropped 4.7% to 10.3%.

Minnesota is already dealing with the absence of one important player early on this season, as tight end T.J. Hockenson is still working his way back from an ACL tear suffered late last season. The Vikes could also be without wide receiver Jordan Addison, who is expected to receive some sort of suspension after his DUI arrest earlier this summer.