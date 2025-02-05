The Minnesota Vikings drafted quarterback J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan at No. 10 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft and his chance at playing his rookie year was gone quickly because of a knee injury suffered during the preseason. Sam Darnold, in his first year with the team, stepped in and, to many people's surprise, excelled in the role.

He finished the regular season with 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, but struggled down the stretch when it mattered most. Darnold's performance in the Week 18 loss to the Detroit Lions and Minnesota's Wild Card loss to the Los Angeles Rams could end up costing the QB ahead of his eighth season in the league.

Darnold's future remains unclear, as the 27-year-old is a free agent. His strong start will intrigue many teams, but the late-season downfall will likely impact whatever contract he does get, whether it's with the Vikings or elsewhere. It was looking like the Vikings starting quarterback job was Darnold's to lose, but his struggles under the playoff lights may be enough for the team to shift their priorities to McCarthy.

But McCarthy's future with the team is also in question as he continues to recover from multiple knee injuries and has yet to take an NFL snap. The 22-year-old said he hasn't heard anything regarding his place in the Minnesota quarterback pecking order from Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell.

"There's a lot of things that are certainly above my pay grade and some things above his pay grade," McCarthy said on Darnold's free agency during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. McCarthy did say he hopes to have a shot at QB1.

"All I could ask for is a fair opportunity," McCarthy said. "That's the one thing I feel like everybody's given and it's fundamental. When money gets involved, things get complicated and reps get skewed and there's different things that come into the whole political world that everyone talks about. I really just have to focus on controlling what I can control. My feelings don't matter. I'm not getting any grace. There's no sympathy, this is the big leagues."

He plans to have "tunnel vision" on the task at hand and embrace each moment.

Teams have until March 4 to put a franchise tag on a player, so that will be one date to watch in terms of the future for both Darnold and McCarthy.