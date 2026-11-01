The 2026 NFL trade deadline has already been a dramatic one, as the Seattle Seahawks acquired an eight-time Pro Bowl offensive guard in Quenton Nelson, the Chicago Bears gave up two first-round picks for Tennessee Titans All-Pro defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, and the Houston Texans reunited C.J. Stroud with Marvin Harrison Jr. This week, we also saw a player decline to be moved!

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, the Minnesota Vikings had a trade worked out that would send wide receiver Jauan Jennings back to the San Francisco 49ers. All Jennings had to do was hop on a FaceTime call with head coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch and agree to return. However, Jennings declined, as he wants to stay in Minnesota!

Jennings would rather stick with the undefeated Vikings, even if he's not a major part of Kyler Murray's passing attack. While Jennings has played 70.5% of offensive snaps this season, he's caught just FOUR passes for 43 yards in five games played.

In five seasons with the 49ers, Jennings caught 210 passes for 2,581 yards and 22 touchdowns. He eventually became one of the most-trusted weapons for Brock Purdy, recording a career-high 975 yards receiving in 2024, and then a career-high nine touchdown receptions in 2025. Jennings ranked second on the team in receptions and receiving yards over the last two seasons, behind tight end George Kittle, and was tied with Kittle for the most receiving touchdowns over the past two seasons with 15. Jennings had more receptions (47) and receiving yards (546) on third down than any other 49er over the past two years, and led the team in red-zone targets, fourth-quarter targets and third-down targets.

Jennings found himself in a contract dispute last summer, and even requested a trade out of San Francisco at one point. Eventually, he agreed to a modified deal based on incentives. After another impressive season in 2025, the former seventh-round pick out of Tennessee hit free agency expecting a payday. However, the market simply wasn't there, and Jennings agreed to a one-year deal with Minnesota worth up to $13 million.

The 49ers could have used Jennings, as their wide receiver room is banged up right now with Mike Evans dealing with rib and Achilles ailments and Deebo Samuel sidelined by a hamstring injury. However, Jennings wanted to remain in the NFC North.