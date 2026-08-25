Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones faces a three-game suspension without pay for a violation of the NFL substance abuse policy. He is eligible to participate in the Vikings' remaining preseason activities and will begin his suspension on Aug. 30. The third-year wideout will be eligible for reinstatement on Monday, Sept. 28, the final day of Week 3.

Due to a change to the substance abuse policy in 2024, the Vikings were not informed of the substance that caused the positive test.

All NFL players receive an annual test for the seven types of drugs the league classifies as substances of abuse: Cocaine, synthetic marijuana, amphetamines, opiates, opioids, PCP and MDMA. Players who are entered into the substance abuse program can also be tested up to 10 times per month.

Jones is in a battle to make the Vikings' roster and likely stands on the outside looking in. Minnesota figures to carry only a modest number of options outside of superstar Justin Jefferson, returning No. 2 weapon Jordan Addison and offseason addition Jauan Jennings.

If the Vikings cut Jones by the Aug. 30 deadline, it will continue a trend. Jones has been on and off the roster since his arrival in 2024 as an undrafted free agent and served on the team's practice squad in both of his professional seasons.

Jones has one career appearance, and it came in the final game of the 2025 regular season. He served as Minnesota's punt returner and handled two reps, one of which went for a five-yard return.