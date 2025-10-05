Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison did not take a single snap in the first quarter of the team's Week 5 London matchup against the Cleveland Browns, yet returned to catch the game-winning touchdown in the 21-17 victory.

After the game, Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Addison was benched for the first quarter because he missed a walkthrough this week.

"Those types of things aren't in alignment with our standards and (I) wanted to make sure he was held accountable for that. But at the same time he knows that," O'Connell said after the game. "I thought he handled it professionally. He spoke with the team to let them know that whenever I gave him the opportunity to go in the game, they could count on him, and he makes the game-winning catch."

Addison caught five passes for 41 yards and the game-winning score in the second half. He's off to a hot start this year, as Addison caught four of eight targets for 114 yards in his season debut vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland last week. Addison was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the regular season due to a July 2024 arrest in Los Angeles in which he was charged with DUI. Addison ended up accepting a "wet reckless" plea deal. As part of the plea deal, Addison faces 12 months probation, a $390 fine and is required to complete online courses.

The former No. 23 overall pick out of USC by way of Pittsburgh caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Vikings as a rookie, and 63 passes for 875 yards and nine scores in 2024. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 during his second season at Pitt after he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns from Kenny Pickett.