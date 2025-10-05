Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison did not take a single snap in the first quarter of the team's Week 5 London matchup against the Cleveland Browns due to what is being called a "coach's decision," per multiple reports. Addison returned to the game in the second quarter and made his first reception in the third quarter.

Addison made his first appearance of the season last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Ireland, and he caught four of eight targets for 114 yards. He was suspended by the NFL for the first three games of the regular season due to a July 2024 arrest in Los Angeles in which he was charged with DUI. Addison ended up accepting a "wet reckless" plea deal. As part of the plea deal, Addison faces 12 months probation, a $390 fine and is required to complete online courses.

The former No. 23 overall pick out of USC by way of Pittsburgh caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Vikings as a rookie, and 63 passes for 875 yards and nine scores in 2024. Addison won the Biletnikoff Award in 2021 during his second season at Pitt after he caught 100 passes for 1,593 yards and 17 touchdowns from Kenny Pickett.