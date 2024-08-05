Nearly a month after his Los Angeles arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence (DUI), Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison has been charged with two misdemeanors, according to the Star Tribune, and will subsequently be subject to at least a potential three-game NFL suspension.

Addison, 22, was found asleep at the wheel of his vehicle on a highway near Los Angeles International Airport on July 12, police reports indicated, and now faces charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood-alcohol content over California's legal limit of 0.8 percent. If he is convicted or pleads guilty, per the Tribune, Addison could face up to six months in jail, pay fines up to $2,000 or lose his driver's license for up to six months.

The wide receiver's arrest came almost exactly a year after he was cited for speeding and reckless driving in Minnesota, with police clocking him at 140 miles per hour in St. Paul. It also came less than a week after teammate Khyree Jackson was killed in a Maryland car crash by a suspected drunk driver.

Jordan Addison MIN • WR • #3 TAR 108 REC 70 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 0 View Profile

Addison told reporters at Vikings training camp that he would accept "whatever disciplinary actions ... come my way," while head coach Kevin O'Connell said he would address the off-field incidents with the 2023 first-round draft pick.

The NFL's policy on substance abuse dictates that players can be suspended three games for their first criminal offense regarding alcohol use, per the Tribune, provided there aren't other circumstances that would necessitate additional discipline.

If/when he's available, Addison is expected to be a central piece of the Vikings' offense, starting alongside Pro Bowler Justin Jefferson. The USC product was a popular pass target in his 2023 rookie season, debuting with 70 catches for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.