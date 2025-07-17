Representatives for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison announced Thursday that Addison has elected to plead to a lesser included vehicular offense in his ongoing DUI case. Younger & Associates shared that Addison will plead to a "wet reckless," a plea bargain option that reduces DUI charges to reckless driving charges.

As part of the plea deal, Addison will pay a standard fine and complete two online courses, after which point his representatives expect his probation will be terminated early in six months. Younger & Associates says that Addison has voluntarily participated in Mothers Against Drunk Driving events and programs and, "after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision. He has kept the (Vikings) organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team."

Chiefs WR Rashee Rice sentenced to jail time, probation after 2024 hit-and-run with suspension from NFL likely Bryan DeArdo

With a resolution reached in Addison's legal proceedings, ESPN's Adam Schefter posted Thursday that the NFL is now expected to make a ruling on discipline for Addison. Addison likely faces a suspension to begin the 2025 season, which would deprive the Vikings offense and first-year starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy of one of their top playmakers and the co-star of the team's wide receiving group.