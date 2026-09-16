The Minnesota Vikings have placed running back Jordan Mason on injured reserve, head coach Kevin O'Connell announced on Wednesday. O'Connell added that the veteran has a small fracture in his thumb and had already undergone a procedure to fix the injury.

Mason's absence is not expected to be long-term, per O'Connell, but the injured reserve parameters will keep him out for at least the next four games. The 27-year-old will be required to miss Minnesota's Week 2 matchup at the Chicago Bears, Week 3 at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Week 4 at home against the Dolphins, and Week 5 on the road game against the Saints.

Because the Vikings have a bye in Week 6, Mason can return to the field as early as Week 7, when Minnesota hosts the Indianapolis Colts.

Jordan Mason MIN • RB • #27 Att 15 Yds 59 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

In the Week 1 win over Green Bay, Mason rushed for 59 yards on 15 carries (both team highs) and scored a rushing touchdown.

Mason is in his second season with the Vikings after the team acquired him in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers in March 2025. In a complementary role last year, the former undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech saw a career-high 159 carries and rushed for 758 yards and six touchdowns. Mason was expected to take on a bigger workload in 2026 (as evident in his team-high 15 carries in Week 1), but the lion's share of touches will now go to veteran Aaron Jones Sr.

Who'll step up in Minnesota's backfield?

Aaron Jones MIN • RB • #33 Att 12 Yds 40 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

As we noted above, Aaron Jones Sr. will now be the key cog in Minnesota's rushing attack. He worked alongside Mason in the Week 1 opener, rushing 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown. While Jones, 31, is no spring chicken, he has shown the ability to produce at a high level over his career. In 12 games played last season, he averaged 4.2 yards per carry, posting 548 yards on the ground and two rushing touchdowns. He's also been a factor in the passing game.

In addition to Jones, the Vikings signed DeeJay Dallas to the 53-man roster and added Jerome Ford to the practice squad. Dallas initially signed with the Vikings' practice squad on Sept. 2. The 2020 fourth-rounder has spent time with Seattle, Arizona, Carolina and Jacksonville over the course of his career.

"He's a very, very smart player," O'Connell said of Dallas. "The physicality that he plays with on [special] teams shows up in pass pro, and he's got some good instincts, and vision, and tools as a runner. To have him available to us here has been big, and obviously with Jordan's situation, he'll probably see an even more increased role."

As for Ford, the former fifth-round pick of the Browns spent the summer with the Washington Commanders but was released in mid-August. In 13 games for Cleveland last season, Ford had just 24 carries for 73 yards and caught 26 passes for 103 yards.