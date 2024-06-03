Justin Jefferson isn't going anywhere. The Minnesota Vikings announced they have locked up their star wide receiver to a record-setting contract extension that is set to make Jefferson the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history, according to CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones.

Specifically, the two sides have reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $140 million, including $110 million guaranteed, according to ESPN. Jefferson's deal will see him earn $88.743 due at signing. Jefferson was entering the final year of his rookie contract after the Vikings picked up his fifth-year option last offseason.

"The time has finally come," Jefferson said in a social media post confirming the extension. "The deal I've been waiting for since I was a little kid."

"We are elated to sign Justin, and I want to thank him, his family, his representation, our staff, specifically [executive vice president of football operations] Rob Brzezinski and [manager of football administration] Emily Badis, and the Wilf family for helping complete this monumental contract," general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a statement released by the team. "From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field, and we are excited about having him as a cornerstone of our team for a long time to come. He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals. We couldn't be more excited for Justin and his family."

Added head coach Kevin O'Connell: "Justin is an exceptionally talented player and an incredible person that I am honored to coach and have as a team captain. His positive energy and love for the game shows up every single day as he works to be the best at his craft. As coaches, we will do our part in helping him maximize his ability. I'm grateful to the Wilfs, Kwesi, Rob Brzezinski and our staff for ensuring one of the brightest stars in professional sports will continue his career as a Minnesota Viking."

The 24-year-old entered the league as the No. 22 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of LSU. Almost instantly, Jefferson established himself as arguably the top receiver in the NFL, earning Second Team All-Pro honors as a rookie. He's been an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in each of his first three seasons, along with winning Offensive Player of the Year in 2022 after leading the league in receptions and receiving yards that year. Last season, Jefferson was limited to 10 games due to injury but still topped 1,000 yards for the fourth consecutive season.

Through his first four seasons in the league, he has the most receiving yards (5,899) and 100-yard receiving games (29) in NFL history.

Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf called Jefferson a "special talent" and that he's "earned this contract" that puts him above every non-QB in the NFL.