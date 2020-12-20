Randy Moss may be the NFL's greatest receiver, but he is no longer the Vikings' franchise leader in receptions by a rookie. Moss' 22-year-old record was broken on Sunday by Justin Jefferson, whose recorded his 70th catch during the third quarter of the Vikings' home game against the Bears. Jefferson broke the record after catching a 26-yard pass during the Vikings' second drive of the second half.

Moss, who recently proclaimed himself as the best receiver in league history, had a prolific rookie season that saw him catch 69 passes for 1,398 yards. His 17 touchdown receptions that season is still an NFL rookie record. Moss' success that season helped the Vikings win 15 regular season games before Minnesota was upset by the Falcons in the NFC Championship Game.

Jefferson entered Sunday's game with 65 receptions for 1,078 yards and seven touchdowns for the Vikings, who need a win over the Bears in order to stay alive in the NFC playoff race. The former LSU standout is the front-runner to win Offensive Rookie of the Year, an award Moss won following his rookie campaign.

"I didn't even know I was that close to him," Jefferson said of Moss' record last week, via the team's official website. "But that's pretty exciting to [potentially] beat him in receptions and be No. 1 on the board ... I'm excited for that – and hopefully I can beat his yards record also."