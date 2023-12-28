The Vikings are weighing yet another quarterback change entering Week 17. But if star wide receiver Justin Jefferson has his way, they'll be going back to their original starter in 2024, locking up the injured Kirk Cousins this offseason.

"I definitely will always give that extra word for Kirko," Jefferson said this week, per the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "(And) I feel like I really don't have to voice my opinion that much. Just look at his play before he went down."

Cousins, who's recovering from a torn Achilles suffered in Week 8, was on pace for career numbers early in 2023, even with Jefferson sidelined due to an injury of his own. He's scheduled to become a free agent in March, one year after he and the Vikings failed to negotiate a new long-term contract, though Cousins has repeatedly hinted he'd like to stay.

"I feel like I'm always voicing my opinion on Kirk," Jefferson said, when asked if he'll petition the front office to re-sign the QB. "As much as people don't want to give him his credit, I'm always the person that gives him his credit."

In the meantime, Jefferson is set to catch passes from backup Nick Mullens or fellow reserve Jaren Hall to close the year, with the Vikings clinging to fading hopes of a wild card berth.

"It's definitely tough without (Cousins) being there," Jefferson said. "His leadership. His knowledge of the game. His awareness. There's definitely something missing not having that main piece out there on the table."