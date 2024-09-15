MINNEAPOLIS -- Justin Jefferson torched the San Francisco 49ers with a 97-yard touchdown to help the Minnesota Vikings storm to an early lead en route to a 23-17 victory in Sunday's NFC showdown. The star wide receiver was helped off the field late in the third quarter, however, after suffering an apparent leg injury.

Jefferson and 49ers pass rusher Nick Bosa both required medical attention after the same play, which came with Minnesota up 20-7 on San Francisco. Bosa eventually rose to his feet and walked off under his own power, while Jefferson moved gingerly with the help of trainers.

Following the game, the three-time Pro Bowler signaled he should be good to go next week against the Texans.

"I'm not seriously injured," Jefferson said. "So that's the main important thing. So it's just all about getting to the training room, making sure my body is right for next week, and I'll be ready to go next Sunday."

Signed to a long-term contract extension this offseason, Jefferson led the Vikings with four catches for 133 yards and a score before his exit. His departure left Minnesota to lean on reserves Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell at wide receiver, with starter Jordan Addison already absent due to an ankle injury.

Jefferson missed seven games with a hamstring issue in 2023.